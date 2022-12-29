Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski break up after one month of dating; 15 couples who called it quits this year

31-year-old Hollywood actress Emily Ratajkowski has reportedly broken up with her 29-year-old boyfriend Pete Davidson. Before dating each other, Pete was in a relationship with popular Hollywood actress Kim Kardashian for nine months, and Emily, on the other hand, was in a relationship with Brad Pitt. The news development of Emily breaking up with Pete has now begun trending on social media. According to a report published on news portal Page Six, it read, “Their fling has moved into the friend zone,” adding that’s “fine with both of them.”

Have a look at 15 Hollywood couples who broke up this year. 1. Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt In October this year, Hollywood celebrity Emily Ratajkowski was spotted passionately kissing an unidentified man while dating Brad Pitt. Soon after this news development poured, they both decided to part ways in November this year. For those unaware, the 59-year-old Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000-2005 and then to Angelina Jolie from 2014-2019.

2. Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Emily Ratajkowski, who rose to fame after delivering a powerful performance in the 2014 film Gone Girl, tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Sebastian Bear-McClard in February 2018. The couple was blessed with a son in March 2021. However, owing to differences in their relationship, the couple decided to part ways and divorced in September of this year.

3. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson In September this year, one of the highest-paid Hollywood celebrities, Kim Kardashian broke up with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. A source confirmed to Page Six that Pete and Kim "decided to just be friends after struggling with long distance and their demanding lifestyles.”

4. Katie Holmes and ﻿﻿Bobby Wooten III 44-year-old American actress Katie Holmes and 43-year-old music composer Bobby Wooten III split in early December this year after dating each other for 8 months. US Weekly confirmed the development and stated a source saying, “Katie and Bobby broke up last week. She’s no longer [talking] about him to his friends. They just didn’t work out together for the long run.”

5. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Hollywood actress Kendall Jenner and American basketball player Devin Armani Booker sparked romance rumors soon after they were spotted hanging out together in April 2020. However, their fairytale love has ended now. PEOPLE confirmed, “Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker ended their relationship due to their busy schedules and the wrong timing.”

6. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Popular singing sensation Harry Styles and actor Olivia Wilde began dating in October 2020. The adorable duo met on the set of Wilde's film Don't Worry Darling in October 2020. However, their journey had its own share of ups and downs. On November 18, 2022, People reported that the “As It Was” singer and Styles had called it quits for now.

7. Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Leonardo and Camila first sparked dating rumors in 2018 after they were spotted hanging out together. However, their four-year-old relationship drew to an end. “Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have ended their relationship,” sources told PEOPLE in August this year.

8. Shakira and Gerard Piqué Popular singing sensation Shakira and footballer Gerard Piqué began dating each other in 2011. The couple is blessed with two kids–Milan and Sasha. However, in June this year, Shakira accused Gerard of cheating. The duo then decided to part ways in June this year. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect,” read the couple’s joint statement.

9. Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo Hollywood actress Bella Thorne and fiancé Benjamin Mascolo jolted the hearts of their fans after news broke that they split after three years together. In June this year, Benjamin confirmed the split in a lengthy Instagram message, wherein he wrote, “I wish only the best for this person and I will always be there for her.”

10. Liam Payne and Maya Henry Popular singing sensation Liam Payne and his girlfriend Maya Henry dated each other for about a year. However, fate had something else in store. Maya, who was soon planning to get married to Liam, took to social media and wrote in May, “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

11. Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah have officially separated. A source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE this year that the low-profile pair has been "broken up for a while." The Euphoria actress and The Daily Show host first sparked dating rumors in August 2020.

12. Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller The romance between Hollywood star Andrew Garfield and model Alyssa Miller brewed since November 2021. However, their relationship did not last for long. Reportedly, they split as they are very busy in their individual careers and could not take out time for each other.

13. Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus In a major shocker, Tish filed for divorce from Billy citing "irreconcilable differences." The couple tied the knot in Tennessee in December 1993. The couple has 5 children, including Trace, Brandi, Miley, Braison, and Noah Cyrus. Miley Cyrus, for those unaware, is a popular singing sensation.

14. Julia Fox and Kanye West Hollywood singer Kanye West and actor Julia Fox were first linked in January 2022 after his split from Kim Kardashian. However, things did not go was between them and they decided to part ways in September this year.