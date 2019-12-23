Pete Davidson addresses relationship with Kaia Gerber for the first time: The World Wants to Punch Me

Pete Davidson has finally addressed his relationship with model Kaia Gerber for the first time. Read on to find out what he said.

Pete Davidson finally addressed her budding romance with 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber, but not without a little bit of humour. The comedian featured in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live and opened up about his romance with Gerber. During SNL’s Weekend Update segment, co-host Colin Jost, who recently got engaged to Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson, asked Davidson to spill some details about his dating life, and he had just the right answer.

“It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but when I do it the world wants to punch me in the throat,” the comedian said, referring to the criticism he has been subjected to over his relationship with the daughter of Cindy Crawford. He further mentioned that he does not understand why people are acting all upset because the way he sees it, he is the best option out there for women who specifically like dating guys that look like him. “If I’m your type of guy that your daughter, or mother, is into, then trust me, I’m the best-case scenario,” he further adds jokingly. “There are a million guys who look like me and I’m the only one with a job. It’s like me or Tyga,” he further added.

The comedian and model were first romantically linked in October after enjoying a meal together at the popular brunch spot Sadelle’s in New York City. Since then, they have been spotted on multiple dates around the city, People reported. The model even bought him a cake for his birthday in November. Davidson and Gerber have been sparking relationship rumours since October. They were first linked together after they were spotted enjoying a meal together in New York City. Since the love birds have been spotted on multiple dates around the city, People reported. Last month, the two were spotted hand-in-hand attending the model’s friend’s wedding in Miami. The couple was also seen sharing a passionate poolside kiss.

