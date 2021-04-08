Pete Davidson admits he made Alec Baldwin accidentally lose weight; Jokes ‘I didn’t want to be rude’

Pete Davidson recently revealed how he once lied to Alec Baldwin which made him lose so much weight! Scroll down to see what Pete lied about.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Pete Davidson revealed how he accidentally caused Alec Baldwin to lose around 100lbs! During the late-night interview, Pete relayed the story about what happened when Alec visited SNL before he signed on to play Trump for several years. “I was on set and Alec was hosting. It was a sketch where I had to be shirtless, and I am a little bit cut,” Pete said.

“So he came up to me and he was like, ‘What do you do?’ And I didn’t want to be rude and say, ‘I just still have metabolism. I am not in my mid-50s. I just wake up like this.’ So, to make him feel better, I said ‘I do 100 pushups and 100 situps every day.’ And he was like, ‘Got it.’” “And then he got the Trump gig, and I would see him every week. And every time I would see him in the hall, he’d be like, ’100 a day,’” Pete said. “And he lost like 100 pounds.”

If you missed it, on the personal front, Davidson is reportedly dating Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor. The comedian and actor recently also moved out of his mom’s house and got a house of his own. Pete talked about moving out during an SNL episode in February. He said during a Weekend Update segment, “In some ways, I like the pandemic Valentine’s because it’s the first time being alone wasn’t my fault. I spent the night eating chocolates and watching a movie with my mom, which is why I’m officially moving out of the house. One of us has to go… The thing is my mom is a lot like this show. No matter what I do, I’m never asked to leave. Also, they’re both really old and noticeably fatigued.”

ALSO READ: Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson's romance heats up, couple reportedly making long distance work

Share your comment ×