Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirm romance rumours with date night at NBA game

After hitting the headlines weeks ago for their rumoured romance, Davidson and Ratajkowski seemingly confirmed their relationship with their latest outing. The Saturday Night Live alum is fresh out of a breakup from Kim Kardashian after the duo parted ways after nine months of dating. While the former couple's romance was recently covered on The Kardashians as well, it has been reported that Pete and Kim split amicably and that there's no bad blood between them.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's romance rumours are heating up. After the rumoured couple spent Friendsgiving together, the two recently made a much-talked-about public appearance together as they sat courtside for a Knicks game over the weekend. Pete and Emily were clicked sitting together at the recent NBA game and were all smiles.

Pete and Emily's NBA date

As for Davidson's recent outing with Ratajkowski, the duo attended the recent NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks on November 27 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The two sat courtside and for the outing, both Emily and Pete kept their looks casual. While he was seen wearing a blue sweatsuit and shades, the model donned a brown puffer coat with jeans and knee-high boots. According to E!, eyewitnesses reported that the pair were also featured on the Jumbotron during the game.

Pete's 29th birthday celebration

Pete recently celebrated his birthday and on his special day, the comedian was seen hanging out alongside Emily in New York City. According to an E! News source, Emily is "super into Pete right now." As for their brewing romance, the source added, "It's still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special." According to E!, it Davidson and Ratajkowski have known each other since a while due t mutual friends and it was apparently the comedian who reached out to the model.

Emily's new relationship comes on the heels of her divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard with who she shares her 20-month-old son Sylvester. The duo separated in September, following four years of marriage.