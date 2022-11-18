Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski share a cosy hug in viral photo amid dating rumours

According to ET, an eyewitness revealed that Davidson paid a visit to the model's West Village apartment to pick her up but left when paparazzi mobbed them. The eyewitness further shared that the duo later met up in Brooklyn. A photo of the two that has been going viral showcased them sporting matching bomber jackets and sweatpants. Emily and Pete's recent meeting happened after she liked a tweet about the comedian that was shared by Dionne Warwick.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are seemingly the new "it couple" and it seems the two confirmed their ongoing romance during a recent outing. According to Entertainment Tonight, on Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live alum and the model spent time together in New York City as he celebrated his 29th birthday and even got clicked together.

Emily and Pete's cosy click

In the first photo of the duo together that has now been going viral on social media, Emily and Pete were seen sharing a cosy embrace. The two met seemingly to spend time together on Pete's birthday which falls on November 16. Previously, reports have suggested that the model and the comedian were introduced by their mutual friends and have known each other since they have run in similar circles in the past.

Emily's Twitter activity

The model recently seemed to poke fun at her rumoured romance with Pete as fans spotted that she liked a tweet on Thursday that showed a picture of the “Saturday Night Live” alum alongside the lyrics from Drake’s new song “Middle of the Ocean” that read, “EmRata here fresh off divorce/And I’m trying to look in her eyes, maybe express my remorse/if she wanna rebound w me, I’m down to get her some boards" as reported by Page Six. The tweet suggested that Davidson wants to be Emily's rebound after her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski and her film producer husband got divorced in September following allegations that he cheated on her. The former couple was married for four years and also share a 1-year-old son, Sylvester, together. Previously, Emily was also linked to Brad Pitt following her divorce.