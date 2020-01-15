Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber's romance ‘seems to be over’ as he wants to focus on his mental health

According to a source, Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber's relationship has cooled off as the comedian is prioritising his health. Read on to know more.

Pete Davidson’s health issues have taken a toll on his relationship with Kaia Gerber. Reportedly, the romance between the two appears to be over as the SNL star is focusing on his mental health. The 26-year-old comedian joked about entering a facility during his SNL appearance and according to Page six, Pete finally sought help for his long term issue during the holidays. Pete has not made a public appearance in weeks and was last spotted leaving his 18-year-old girlfriend’s New York apartment in December.

Later the same day, Kaia’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, were spotted outside her apartment looking tense and having an animated conversation, apparently about Pete, E online reported. According to various reports, Kaia’s parents stepped in to help her boyfriend and tried to guide him through a difficult time as he dates their daughter. After weeks of speculations, a source has confirmed to Page Six that it seems like Pete and Kaia’s relationship is over. The insider stated that Pete is too intense for the model and it was a lot for her to deal with.

During his last SNL appearance, the comedian joked that he is going on Vacation but his health insurance will pay for some of it and “they take your phone and shoelaces.” Pete and Kaia started dating in October, shortly after the comedian’s split with singer Ariana Grande. The two have raised many eyebrows because of their age gap. Pete even addressed the issue on SNL in December.

During SNL’s Weekend Update segment, co-host Colin Jost, who recently got engaged to Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson, asked Davidson to spill some details about his dating life. “It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but when I do it the world wants to punch me in the throat,” Pete quipped.

