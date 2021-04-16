Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor reignite romance rumours with THIS subtle romantic gesture

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have now dropped another hint on their apparent romance after they wore matching necklaces.

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor's alleged romance seems to be reaching new relationship milestones. While the duo hasn't made an official confirmation yet, they have been spotted hanging out together and have also been dropping other subtle hints about their budding romance. After Davidson almost seemed to have confirmed it with his recent comment about his 'celebrity crush', fans have now spotted another big hint suggesting the duo are very much together.

It appears that both Phoebe and Pete have been wearing matching necklaces with their mutual initials on them as per E!. It was observed recently that both Dynevor and Davidson during their recent media interactions were seen sporting the same necklace. This seems to be a major hint about the duo's long-distance relationship moving a step ahead.

While during an interview with Paper magazine suggested that he would like to keep his relationships "as private as possible", it seems the SNL star has forgotten how eagle-eyed fans can be when it comes to discovering budding romances. Also, Davidson's recent reaction, "I'm with my celebrity crush" during his Zoom session with Marquette University students seemed enough of a declaration for fans to confirm his relationship with the Bridgerton star.

Currently, Davidson and Dyenor's apparent romance remains long-distanced given that Phoebe has been in London prepping for the shoot of the second season of Netflix's Bridgerton. The show's fans received a major update recently after Netflix confirmed it has been renewed for a third and fourth season. As for Davidson apart from SNL, the actor-comedian has now been roped in for Netflix's biopic based on punk rock legend Joey Ramone.

