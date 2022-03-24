Pete Davidson and Scott Disick's friendship growing; Duo 'bro out with each other'

Pete Davidson is taking over Kardashian clan hearts! Following the funny video of the SNL comedian and his new pal Scott Disick having a good time at the "boyz night", fans were all over the internet going crazy over this unexpected duo hitting it off. Pete has been making headlines ever since it was confirmed that he and Kim Kardashian were in a relationship.

A source opened up about their bromance in a new chat with ET. They revealed that the duo had fun together and have developed a friendship since both of them have funny and chill personalities. The insider continued, "They feel like they can bro out with each other," given Scott's co-parenting situation with Kourtney while she is soon to be married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The source went on and noted, "Scott also likes having someone in his corner because of all his feelings about Kourtney and Travis. He's still not totally into them as a couple, and it is hard for him."

Meanwhile, the comedian is on his way to fully integrate into the Kardashian clan. According to the source, Pete has been putting effort into trying to know the family and even getting close to them as he enjoys being with the Kard-Jen clan. They also mentioned that Kim loves it that Pete is trying to be a part of her family and is very open as well as accepting of others.

Interestingly, Pete has been a sweetheart when it comes to Kim's family. Previously, he sent Khloe flowers on Valentine's and besides spending time with Scott, he has been snapped several times going to dinners with momager Kris Jenner.

