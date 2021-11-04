Pete Davidson arranges 'private' rooftop dinner for Kim Kardashian amid romance rumours; Report

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly dined together in Staten Island. According to Page Six's report, "Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately" where only the two of them were present. For those unversed, previously, Pete and Kim were spotted holding hands at a theme park amid a rollercoaster ride.

Page Six's source also said that the two of them were "quietly able to sneak in and out." According to the media outlet, Kardashian's representatives did not comment on the report, however, Pete Davidson's reps had no comment on the same.

Previously, Pete and Kim met during the latter's Saturday Night Live gig where the duo shared an onscreen kiss as Kim's elder sister Kourtney and her fiance Travis Barker. Their theme park visit was the recent news which intrigued fans after which a report from People Magazine suggested that Kim and Pete were having "fun" with each other and enjoying their lives. The report also stated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's alum was concentrating on her children nonetheless.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly met during Kid Cudi's birthday bash in 2019 which was also attended by Kim's now-estranged husband Kanye West. Kanye and Kim have even shown support towards each other with Kim attending all the listening parties for Kanye's album Donda along with their children.

However, with the brand new news about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, it would be interesting to note if the rumours are actually true and whether they are dating each other after Kim's SNL visit.

