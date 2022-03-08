Pete Davidson attempting to 'downplay the impact' of Kanye's music video dissing him

Amid Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's ongoing divorce drama, Pete Davidson is reportedly "respecting the process" as reported by a US Weekly source. The comedian hasn't reacted to any of Kanye's online attacks, not even the recently released music video that left everyone shocked where Kanye dissed Davidson through the use of an animated cartoon.

According to a US Weekly source, while reports suggested that Pete laughed off West's recent music video, his real reaction is more than that. The source said, “Pete is trying to make out like he finds Kanye’s pranks hilarious, but nobody really believes him." The Saturday Night Live star is reportedly trying to "downplay the impact" of the video.

The source further added, "He actually feels sorry for the guy, but at the same time, he just wishes he could be left alone."

Before releasing the music video that showed an animated cartoon resembling Davidson being dragged and buried alive in the video, Kanye had also shared a series of posts mocking the comedian on his Instagram and later deleted them all. While Davidson briefly also made his Instagram comeback amid the same, the comedian once again left social media without sharing a single post on his account.

Kanye's online attacks had received a reaction from Kim as the rapper claimed to have shared a text that Kardashian sent him over his posts about Davidson, warning him that they could pose a "security harm" for the Saturday Night Live star following which, Kanye asked his fans to not do anything if they spot Davidson during an outing.

