Pete Davidson attended the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas bash with his mom? Here's why fans think so

Pete Davidson seems to be getting close to Kim Kardashian's family amid their rumoured romance and it looks like he wants the same to happen for Kim and his family. At the recently held Christmas bash at the Kardashian-Jenner home, Pete Davidson reportedly was accompanied by his mom as well. While the Saturday Night Live cast member wasn't clicked at the party, it seems fans spotted his mother in one of the photos.

As Khloe Kardashian shared a series of photos and videos of herself donning a stunning silver dress, in one of her videos, fans believed they saw Pete Davidson's mother, Amy Davidson in the background. As for Pete himself, the comedian wasn't seen in any of the photos shared by Kim and her family. It was previously reported that Kim has already met Pete's mom and also his sister.

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas bash like always was a stunner and saw the whole family coming together. Kim also recently dropped the family's adorable Christmas photos where her kids, her sister Khloe Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, and her nieces were all seen wearing matching outfits.

As for Kim and Pete's rumoured romance, the duo first sparked speculations after being spotted hanging out with him during the Halloween Weekend, which was the same month after she made her SNL hosting debut. In one of the sketches on the show, Pete and Kim had also shared a kiss. Following the same, the duo has been spotted hanging out several times including their most recent movie outing in Staten Island as they watched Spider-Man: No Way Home together.

