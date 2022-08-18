Pete Davidson to barely appear in The Kardashians Season 2 following split from Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after nine months of dating, even before fans could get a glimpse of their romance on The Kardashians. While the first season of the show saw Kim gushing about her new relationship, fans were eager to have a peek at Pete and her equation on the reality show which was teased in the trailer of the second season.

Although according to Page Six, the trailer appearance of Davidson may just have been a tease given that the comedian won't be seen appearing much on the reality show. As per a Page Six source, "He’s in the background, but the reality world is not built for people like Pete. " It seems even before their breakup, Davidson wasn't meant to make a full-fledged reality TV entry on the show.

The teaser of the second season however spiced things up for fans as Kim and Pete were seen in a rather racy interaction as, Kim asked Pete in front of her sister Khloe Kardashian, "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" Following this Davidson was seen running behind her while Khloe was seen dumbfounded.

It seems since the comedian is a "private person", Kim did not push him to be a part of The Kardashians. Although the SKIMS founder herself spoke extensively about her new relationship on the show as she gushed in the trailer, "I have a new boyfriend, and I am just having a really good time." As for the couple's split though, it seems the duo's hectic schedules and long-distance relationship resulted in them parting ways.

