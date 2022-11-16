Pete Davidson Birthday: A look at what makes the comedian Hollywood's beloved boyfriend

The 29-year-old comedian has been romantically linked to some of Hollywood's most famous ladies from actresses to models (recently Emily Ratajkowski) and while netizens seem to have a field day every time the comedian has a new lady love, what's surprising is that the outlook towards Davidson's dating life has often been unfair towards him. The Saturday Night Live alum is given little credit when it comes to his relationships with people often forgetting how much the comedian also brings to the table when it comes to being boyfriend material.

Pete Davidson is probably more in the news for his love life than his comedy which is unfortunate given that it's that very witty charm of the comedian that seems to be the way to every woman's heart. The fact that a good sense of humour is one trait that most women look for in their potential partners is probably proven with the appeal that Davidson enjoys.

If there's one thing we know about Hollywood, it's that it is extremely easy to get bad rap and when it comes to Davidson, there are several personalities who root for him including his exes who haven't bad-mouthed him but in fact come in his defence as well. Here's a look at everything that makes Pete, the favourite Hollywood boyfriend.

Combination of funny and kind

What most women are looking for is to find a man who is a great combination of funny and kind. In the case of Davidson, his comedy genius is something that everyone is well aware of but when it comes to his personality, the actor-comedian has already gotten some raving reviews from his peers as well as his past girlfriends. Kate Beckinsale famously gave her seal of approval to Pete having a "nice personality" after she liked a tweet that defended him which said, "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like ‘wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???’ and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality." Kim Kardashian who dated Pete for nine months also had nothing but kind words to say about her ex as she referred to him as a "cutie" and praised him for being a good human being. All through their relationship as well, Kim raved about how genuine Pete was and how she could be herself when she was with him.

Pete's peers and exes love him

Pete Davidson has earned a reputation of being a kind and genuine soul and most people who have worked with him have vouched for him. The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco who worked with Davidson in the romantic comedy, Meet Cute, praised the comedian saying, "Honestly [Davidson is] just a really sweet human being. Especially shooting here in New York, he has a lot of fans, and I mean mobs of people as we were shooting, and the guy stops for every single person, he takes a photo with every person, he signs every autograph." She also referred to him as a generous person.

Not only that, former Daily Show host, Jon Stewart also had glowing things to say about Pete when he spoke in support of him amid Kanye West's online attacks against him. Speaking to Howard Stern, Jon said, "I know Pete real well. He’s just a kid trying to live his life. [He’s] one of my favourite people. He’s just a smart, funny kid, trying to live his life."

Pete's love language

As a comedian, Pete knows when to turn the joke on himself as well and many fans believe Davidson's self-deprecating humour tells a lot about how he isn't afraid to speak his mind in public. Pete's honesty is probably his strongest trait that attracts women towards him. As for his own admission about how he goes about treating a relationship, the comedian spoke to Paper magazine in 2019 and revealed, "My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible,” he said. Because that’s what you’re supposed to do if you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."