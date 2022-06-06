Pete Davidson bonds with GF Kim Kardashian's son Saint West during a shopping trip in LA

Pete Davidson has already received love from the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family and now the comedian is also bonding with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian's kids. As reported by TMZ, the actor was spotted hanging out with Kim and Kanye West's son, Saint West in Los Angeles. Pete was reportedly spotted adorably holding Saint's hand.

The former Saturday Night Live star was seen walking towards a kiosk with hats, while a second shot captured him standing with the six-year-old outside the Cheesecake Factory. The duo reportedly entered the restaurant as well and it was Pete's gesture of holding on to Saint's hand that warmed everyone's hearts. Surprisingly, Kim Kardashian wasn't seen around the duo.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship recently became the focus of the latest episode of The Kardashians as the SKIMS founder opened up on meeting the SNL star and also making the first move on him as she reached out to a SNL producer for his number. Kim also gushed about Davidson calling him the most "genuine" and praised his personality on the show.

Pete's recent outing with Saint suggests that the comedian is trying to become close to Kim's kids, which seems to show that the couple are getting serious about their relationship. Kim's ex Kanye West is yet to react to Pete's recent outing with Saint West. The rapper previously took major digs at Davidson on social media earlier this year and also released a track dissing the comedian. Kanye had also previously thrown shade at Kim when he released a video claiming that she wasn't allowing his kids to attend his Donda 2 party.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian reveals she was 'DTF' when she made the first move on Pete Davidson