Pete Davidson 'broken' after losing pet Henry, pens heartfelt note for the 'happiest and sweetest dog ever'

American comedian Pete Davidson reveals he is "broken" after losing his pet and member of the Davidson family, Henry. The news came out on the premiere day of his action-comedy television series Bupkis. Here's what Davidson said in his emotional note for his dog.

Pete Davidson pens note on losing beloved pet Henry

Davidson shared an emotional note with his fans on losing his pet Henry on May 3, 2023, but the note was shared on Instagram by Dave Sirus, the co-writer of Bupkis. Posting pictures of the adorable dog, Sirus captioned it, "A message from Pete: Hey guys. I know today is the Bupkis premiere day but I wanna use today to remember my dog Henry. Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family."

Explaining how he lost his dog, Davidson wrote in the note, "Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast. My mom, sister, and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives. Not sure I'd even be around without him." The 29-year-old added, "He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever. He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere. When I was working at SNL my mom would send me videos of him watching, smiling, and making noise when I came on screen."

Describing how much he loved Henry, Davidson said, "I don't ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I'm far too scared but I didn't mind watching with Henry. He was truly the best. My mom, sister, and I are broken and will miss him forever. We love you, Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters. Pete."

Fans and other public figures shared their condolences in the comments section. Davidson's girlfriend and Bupkis co-star Chase Sui Wonders commented with two healing heart emojis, while SNL photographer Mary Ellen Matthews replied, "Sending so much love." The actor and comedian was previously on Instagram, but he decided to delete his account and has stayed off social media since. Meanwhile, Bupkis premiered on May 4, 2023, on Peacock, and all of its eight episodes are now available to stream on the platform.

