Pete Davidson calls himself a ‘diamond in the trash’ amid Kim Kardashian romance

Comedian Pete Davidson recently joked about his appeal with women while making an appearance at this week’s Saturday Night Live. On the show, the 28-year-old star said: “There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me. I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview. I’m Tropic Thunder. I’m the diamond in the trash,” he quipped. “It’s a steal.”

The actor and comic who’s currently dating Kim Kardashian has dated celebrities like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Cazzie David amongst others in the past. Pete was first linked to the SKIMS founder in October 2021 when the duo was spotted at a theme park outing with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker. The 41-year-old KUWTK star was photographed holding hands with the SNL alum 3 weeks later.

The duo even spent New Years together and went on a vacation to the Bahamas to ring the new year in. A source told US Weekly that “Kim and Pete wanted to spend this time together because they’re both going to be working a lot during the coming months. This is the last time they’ll be able to spend a lot of quality time together for a few months.”

Kim on the other hand filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage and several years of friendship. The duo shares 4 children together.

