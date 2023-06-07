Pete Davidson 'couldn't be happier' with Chase Sui Wonders, SNL star is reportedly on 'cloud nine'

Pete Davidson has been dating Chase Sui Wonders for a few months now and as per recent reports, the comedian "couldn't be happier." The 29-year-old SNL star and the 27-year-old actress first sparked dating rumours in December 2022 and it looks like they are still going strong. Continue reading to know more details about the two and their blooming relationship.

Pete Davidson 'couldn't be happier' with Chase Sui Wonders

"Things are going great," a source told US Weekly. They added that "things are getting pretty serious between them" and they reportedly "spend a lot of their free time together. Davidson and Wonders are "constantly laughing, joking around, and just having fun," the insider tells the portal. The popular comedian finds his relationship with the actress "really refreshing" and is apparently happy to "not have every aspect of his romance scrutinized by the public."

The source claims that Davidson loves being with Wonders whenever he can because he "feels like he can just be himself" with her. The source added that they are "like any other normal couple." The insider concluded, "They go to amusement parks together and go out for nice dinners. But they're just as happy staying in, watching movies, and ordering takeout. Pete is excited to see where things go and he feels like he's on cloud nine."

Talking about working with Wonders, told Entertainment Tonight, "I mean, she's the best. She's the best actress. She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going so I had a blast." Meanwhile, the actress told Nylon magazine, "We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred." The two met on the set of the 2022 film Bodies Bodies Bodies.

They sparked romance rumours when they were spotted together in New York City and were later seen sharing a kiss during a Universal Studios trip. "[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He's such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing," Wonders said. Prior to dating the actress, Davidson dated reality television star Kim Kardashian but the two broke up in August 2022.

