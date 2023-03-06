Pete Davidson crashes his car in Beverly Hills with girlfriend GF Chase Sui Wonders in passenger seat

According to the reports, Pete Davidson alongside girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders have been involved in the car accident on Saturday night in Beverly Hills. As per TMZ, Pete Davidson was driving the car accompanied by his girlfriend in the passenger seat. The comedian was driving at high speed which resulted in the car losing control going over the curb and hitting the fire hydrant. All this ultimately resulted in a car colliding to the side of the residence.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders in car accident

TMZ reported that no one was injured either in the car or in home but according to the crash site pictures Pete Davidson did cause property damage. The police were called and it was reported that no alcohol or drugs were involved in this case.

However, further investigation is being carried out. As per the on-call officer, an accident report was made for the city property damage. The reps of Pete Davidson or Chase Sui Wonders have not yet made any comment about the same.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders relationship

Pete Davidson first sparked the dating rumors with the actress Chase Sui Wonders in December 2022 as they together attended the New York Rangers game. The couple fueled their dating rumors when they were also seen getting cozy as they waited on food in January and later stepped out of Universal Studios Hollywood.

Most recently, just a few hours prior to the accident Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were seen vacationing together in Hawaii. The published pictures of the couple also saw them enjoying on the beach and getting intimate while soaking in the sun. However earlier it was reported by few publications that Davidson and Wonders are just having fun and are not looking for anything serious for the long-term.

The duo worked together in Bodies Bodies Bodies and Chase Sui Wonders will also make appearances in Bukis, Davidson’s Peacock series.

