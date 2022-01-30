Pete Davidson cuddles up with John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s newborn son and it's too cute to be missed; See

Pete Davidson seems to have found time for a fellow Saturday Night Live actor after spending time with new lover Kim Kardashian on his most recent trip to Los Angeles. Pete recently met John Mulaney's new baby, Malcolm, as shown in a cute snap posted to John's Instagram Story on Friday, January 28.

The video shows "Uncle Pete" introducing himself to John's 2-month-old kid, whom he has with actress Olivia Munn. Pete, dressed in a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans, was shown on the sofa holding Malcolm, grasping the newborn's small fingers and saying, "Aww!" "Yeah, babies are all head," Pete replied, getting laughter from the rest of the crowd. The Big Time Adolescence star then grinned, revealing a chipped tooth, and said, "They're all head."

John and Olivia have been more public in recent days, posting images of their baby boy. Olivia recently shared an adorable family picture of herself, John, and baby Malcom with actor Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo, as well as their daughter, Lyla. The couple also celebrated Malcolm's 2-month birthday earlier this week. "Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months. Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion," Mulaney wrote in a sweet tribute.

On the other hand, as per E! News, Pete is also making new friends. The King of Staten Island actor joined Kim, her sister Khloe Kardashian, and a group of pals for a Korean barbeque and an escape room adventure earlier this week. A source close to Kim told E! News, "They're both super into each other and she has fallen hard."