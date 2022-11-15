Pete Davidson dating Emily Ratajkowski, 3 months after his split from Kim Kardashian?

According to US Weekly, an insider informed that Pete and Emily have been "talking for a couple months now." The source also revealed that the duo is in "very early stages, but both really like each other." While Davidson comes fresh out of a breakup, Ratajkowski split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July after four years of marriage and officially filed for divorce in September this year amid rumours of infidelity. Emily shares son, Sylvester with her ex-husband.

Pete Davidson has reportedly moved on after Kim Kardashian split and is now dating model Emily Ratajkowski as per Us Weekly. The comedian was in a relationship with Kardashian for nine months broke up with the SKIMS founder in August following a whirlwind romance. As per US Weekly, Davidson and Ratajkowski have been spending time together.

All about Emily and Pete's alleged romance

Pete and Emily were reportedly set up by their mutual friends and as per US Weekly, sparks started to fly early on. An insider revealed to the portal about what Davidson and Ratajkowski liked about each other saying, "Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is." Interestingly, Howard Stern had previously shipped Emily and Pete's romance on his show, when he spoke about the speculations surrounding Pete's next girlfriend and said Emily and him would be a good match during an episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in September.

Emily and Brad Pitt dating rumours

Prior to Pete and her romance rumours, Emily after her divorce was also linked to Brad Pitt. Multiple reports had suggested that Brad and the model were hanging out together although there was reportedly nothing serious going on between them. A source had informed People about Pitt and Ratajkowski's interactions saying, "She is obviously gorgeous and very into art as well. They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. They stay in touch when they don't see each other."

Although Ratajkowski seemingly put all rumours to rest last month when she spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about being single. Speaking about how she has been enjoying being on her own, she said, " I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay." Last month Ratajkowski had also made the headlines after photos of her appeared to be capturing her sharing a cosy moment with a mystery man who was reportedly DJ Orazio Rispo. Reports stated that the two were seen having dinner in N.Y.C. and seemed to be enjoying each other's company.

Pete and Kim's relationship post-split

As for the former Saturday Night Live member and The Kardashians star, it seems despite their breakup, the duo have been on good terms. In her first interview post her split from the comedian, Kim had nothing but kind words for Pete as she told Interview magazine, "He's a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up." Davidson's voiceover recently also featured on The Kardashians' episode which was shot from when the two were together.

Following their split though, Pete has had to deal with several online attacks from Kim's ex Kanye West's social media posts. While the comedian has been focusing on his career it was also reported that he sought trauma therapy amid West's constant attacks on him. Davidson decided to seek treatment in large part due to violent posts shared by Kanye West over the course of his relationship with the SKIMS founder. On the work front, Pete has been busy with multiple projects. After wrapping up Meet Cute with Kaley Cuoco, the actor also has the Joey Ramone biopic.

The comedian whose love life is always in the headlines also was rumoured to have been dating Martha Stewart although the television personality shot down the speculations as she spoke about her special bond with Davidson and called him "a very good guy" who knows how to "get in and get out." She further also explained how close she is to him as she said, "He’s like my lost son."