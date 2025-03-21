Pete Davidson Debuts New Romance With Elsie Hewitt Online in Cozy Bathrobe Clip; SEE

Pete Davidson's new girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, posted a playful video to her Instagram Story on Thursday evening, making their relationship publicly official.

In the clip, a smiling Davidson can be seen reclining while wearing a cozy bathrobe. The playful video captures a moment of laughter shared by the new couple, with footage from Rugrats preceding the comedian’s cameo. The Saturday Night Live alum can be heard laughing while wearing a tightly belted white robe.

While it's not clear when the two started dating, news emerged last week that Davidson was seeing someone "very different" from his previous girlfriends. According to Page Six's sources, Hewitt is comfortable with Davidson’s need for privacy. The sources explain that although the relationship is brand new, he is already very into her.

A source told the outlet, "[Hewitt] respects Pete and his desire for privacy. Although things are new for Pete, he really likes this woman."

Just a day before the social media unveiling, the couple was seen sharing cozy moments during a Palm Beach vacation, fueling speculation about Davidson’s mystery companion—who was subsequently revealed to be Hewitt.

Hewitt has previously been linked to Jason Sudeikis and Benny Blanco , who is now engaged to Selena Gomez . Meanwhile, Davidson’s long list of high-profile exes reportedly includes Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian , Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, and more.

Advertisement

Looking back on the media frenzy surrounding his dating history, Davidson once remarked that he is simply living a regular life, emphasizing that dating 10 people over 12 years shouldn't be the defining aspect of his public image.

On Jon Bernthal’s Real Ones podcast, he stated, "In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. That became all anyone would talk about."

In more recent interviews, Davidson has reiterated his desire to be recognized for his body of work—whether in film, stand-up, or philanthropy—rather than his romantic relationships.