Pete Davidson DEFENDS Kim Kardashian in alleged texts with Kanye West: I’m done being quiet

Pete Davidson is stepping up in Kim Kardashian's defence. On March 13, following an elaborate Kanye West online rant on Instagram Pete Davidson's friend Dave Sirus set the record straight. In the since been deleted alleged text chain posted by Sirus between the Donda rapper and the Saturday Night Live cast member, Davidson asked West to cease his public bashing of the KKW mogul.

In the screengrab, Davidson wrote, via ET, "Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this." The comedian went on to pen his defence for Kim's parenting abilities which in a previous post Kanye questioned vigorously, "Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mom." Pete then declared that he was done being the good guy and would not let Kanye drag his or Kim's name through the mud anymore as he wrote, "I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up."

Kanye, not one to back down, replied swiftly, "Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?" Davidson stuck to his words as he sent him a shirtless bed selfie of himself throwing a peace sign in and sticking his tongue out as he clapped back, "In bed with your wife." Pete continued his argument and urged Kanye to meet face-to-face instead of being a "little internet b***h boy," the SNL star also mentioned that he was in no way scared of the Yeezy founder and added, "Your actions are so p***y and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily."

Meanwhile, Kanye specified that he would only meet with Pete at his Sunday Service to which Pete replied that he would much rather prefer that the two meet privately where there are no cameras to avoid more public attention on the family and his and Kim's divorce. Pete also offered to help Kanye through his mental health issues, "Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too. It’s not an easy journey, you don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace."

However, Davidson then remarked that he has been an ally to Kanye even through all his hate posts against the comedian. Davidson revealed that he had stood up for Kanye and stopped his comedian friends alongside his SNL co-stars to not make fun of Kanye on national TV. Concluding, Pete once again reminded the Praise God rapper, "But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being so nice."

