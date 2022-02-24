Pete Davidson DELETES Instagram account a week after his return to social media amid Kanye West drama

Pete Davidson who recently made his comeback on Instagram amid Kanye West's online attacks on him and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian has now deleted his account again. While the comedian made his social media return a week ago, he did not share any posts and was following only Kim Kardashian and two others while Kim also followed him back.

Pete recently updated only one thing on his Instagram account and it was a YouTube link that he added in his bio. The link happened to be a scene from the film King of Comedy which showed the character of character Rupert Pupkin delivering his famous line, "Better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime." Many fans assumed this was Pete's way of getting back at Kanye.

As for West, the rapper continued to take potshots at Kim and Pete even during his recent Donda 2 event in Miami. The rapper performed to a track that seemed to be hinted at Davidson as he rapped about someone's security being at risk, which seemed to have a connection with a private message that Kim allegedly sent to Kanye over his online posts attacking Davidson.

West had previously shared screengrabs of his conversation with Kardashian, where the SKIMS founder showed concern for Davidson's security amid Kanye's posts against him. At the Donda 2 event, Kanye also played a clip of Kardashian's Saturday Night Live monologue, where Kim stated that she was married to the best rapper of all time.

