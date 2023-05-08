Pete Davidson distributes pizzas among striking members of the Writer's Guild, netizens have mixed reactions

American comedian Pete Davidson was spotted handing out pizza to the striking members of the Writer's Guild on May 5, 2023, in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Continue reading to know more details and how the Internet reacted to this gesture from the 29-year-old.

Pete Davidson distributes pizzas among striking members of the Writer's Guild

In the viral clip, Davidson can be seen holding boxes of pizzas from Spumoni Gardens as an elated writer says, "You got Spumoni's" to which he replies, "I got Sumponi's for everyone." When the person filming the video asked Davidson why he is there, the actor and stand-up comedian replied, "Gotta support the writers man. No writers, no shows without the writers."

Davidson then proceeds to distribute the boxes among other writers on strike. In the video, he can be spotted wearing a black hoodie with the hood up as he holds multiple boxes of pizzas from L&B Spumoni Gardens, a pizzeria-restaurant in the Gravesend neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. It was first opened in 1939 as a Sicilian square pizza and ice cream place and has grown to become the restaurant it has today.

Davidson left the popular comedy television series Saturday Night Live last year but was supposed to make a return as a host in the May 6, 2023, episode. The much-awaited episode was canceled due to the writer's strike. Late-night talk shows 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' are also currently on production hiatus. The strike has halted around 12,000 writers from the Writers Guild of America.

Meanwhile, users on the Internet had mixed reactions to Davidson's gesture. While one user wrote, "Pete Davidson saving the world one pizza at a time," another accused, "They should stop acting to get actual discussions going instead of handing out pizza for free PR." A third said, "Looks like he finally did something useful. Good job" A fourth asked, "I wonder how long his support will last? How many pizzas will he deliver?" A fifth joked, "Breaking news: Pete Davidson now dating entire Writer's Guild."

While one user defended him saying, "all y'all talk about virtue signaling. this man doesn't even have social media, he hates being in the spotlight or in tabloids lmao, he didn't stop to talk with the camera, he quickly gave an answer and continued on. so many of you seriously just want someone to be mad at," another commented, "This is such a New York thing to do lmfaoooo I love it. Really rooting for the writers and I hope more celebs show solidarity [x3 hand hearts emojis]."

