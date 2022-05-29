Pete Davidson dyes his hair blonde to match with girlfriend Kim Kardashian during LA outing

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are going all out when it comes to embracing couples style. In new photos obtained by TMZ, the duo was spotted hanging out in LA during which the comedian was seen flaunting his new look. Davidson who recently quit Saturday Night Live was seen sporting blonde hair matching to the one that Kim has been donning.

Pete was clicked sporting a shower cap covering his newly dyed platinum blonde hair while he was seen hanging out with Kim in Calabasas. During their outing, Kim was seen wearing a tan SKIMs crop top and leggings. Their recent outing also happened to be Davidson's first public appearance since he quit Saturday Night Live. The comedian shared an emotional note on bidding adieu to the show.

In a note posted by SNL writer r Dave Sirus on his Instagram, Pete said, "When I got the show, I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t, but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer. I was just a stand-up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe-to-toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon, so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform."

Davidson also referred to SNL as his "home" and revealed how honoured he feels to have shared so much with the audience through the Weekend Update segment and also spoke about growing up in front of the audience considering he started out young.

While Kim recently flew to Portofino for her sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding, Pete couldn't attend the ceremony since he was shooting for his finale episode on SNL.

