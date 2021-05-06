Pete Davidson on Elon Musk guest hosting SNL: Don’t know why people are freaking out

Pete Davidson opened up about Elon Musk debuting as SNL host for the upcoming episode and expressed his excitement about meeting the SpaceX CEO for the first time.

Ever since it was confirmed that SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk will be guest hosting on Saturday Night Live, fans went into a frenzy mode. SNL will have the world's second-richest man, hosting for the first time, in the upcoming episode of the 46th season of the show. Actor Pete Davidson who is a regular on SNL skits recently reacted to Musk's debut on the show as he appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Davidson responding to all the excitement surrounding Musk's SNL gig said, "I don’t know why people are freaking out. They’re like, ‘Oh I can’t believe that Elon Musk is hosting!’ And I’m like, the guy that makes the earth better kinda and makes cool things and sends people to Mars?”

Pete also mentioned that he will be meeting the Tesla CEO for the first time and is certainly looking forward to it. He further also revealed that he plans to grab dinner with him later that night with Lorne Michaels. Joking about what he would like to discuss with Musk, Davidson said, "I’m really excited, man. I’m gonna ask him for like a Tesla or some s**t.”

The comedian has been in the news for his dating as well as professional life. While rumours about his romance with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor are going strong, professionally Davidson has been on cloud 9 with some major projects lined up. Pete will be seen in DC's upcoming film The Suicide Squad and has also been signed on for the upcoming Joey Ramone biopic from Netflix.

ALSO READ: Anya Taylor-Joy & Keegan-Michael Key to debut as SNL hosts with Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo as musical guests

Share your comment ×