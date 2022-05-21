Pete Davidson expected to exit Saturday Night Live after 8 seasons; Reports

Pete Davidson is set to leave Saturday Night Live following the season 47 finale, according to reports, as per Page Six. At the early age of 20, Davidson debuted on Saturday Night Live in 2015. Since then, the comedian has established himself as a notable film and television performer.

Of course, things haven't always gone perfectly for Davidson during his time on Saturday Night Live. Indeed, the comedian has been embroiled in a number of conflicts over the years, receiving criticism from everyone from the Catholic Church to Congressman Dan Crenshaw for pieces he did on the program. However, behind-the-scenes conduct has fuelled Davidson's bad boy reputation, leading to constant discussion about his shaky status as an SNL performer.

Now it seems that Davidson and SNL have reached an agreement on his future as a cast member, and it's time for him to go. According to Variety, Davidson will quit the show following the season 47 finale this weekend. Given how busy Davidson has been as a TV and film actor in recent months, his decision to depart SNL should come as no surprise. The actor made his debut in the realm of comic book movies last year, as Blackguard in DC's The Suicide Squad.

Meanwhile, Davidson will voice Marmaduke in the animated Marmaduke and will act in the horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies later this year. Davidson will also star in the Peacock comedy Bupkis, in which he will portray a "heightened" version of himself, similar to Larry David on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

