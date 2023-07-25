Pete Davidson faces penalties after car crash; Attends traffic school and community service

Pete Davidson, the renowned comedian, has been ordered to attend traffic school and perform mandatory community service as part of the penalties following his car crash into a Beverly Hills home earlier this year. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office issued a statement on June 16, confirming the misdemeanor reckless driving charge faced by Davidson after the incident.

Pete Davidson's car crash

On the evening of March 4, in the Beverly Hills flats, Davidson's Mercedes jumped the curb, collided with a fire hydrant, and crashed into a residential property. Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported, and both the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) and the District Attorney confirmed the absence of drugs or alcohol as contributing factors to the crash. Davidson's girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, who he has been with for a few months now, was with him in the car at the time.

ALSO READ: The Kardashians Season 3: Kim Kardashian ‘had a lot of guilt’ after breaking up with Pete Davidson; Here’s why

ALSO READ: Did Kim Kardashian just take a dig at ex Pete Davidson? Deets inside

The diversion program for Pete Davidson

On July 24, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles D.A.'s office revealed that Davidson was placed on an 18-month "diversion program" as an alternative to prosecution. This program entails 12 hours of traffic school and 50 hours of community service, which Davidson is permitted to complete in New York. Given his father's affiliation with the New York Fire Department (NYFD), Davidson's counsel indicated that his community service is likely to be fulfilled at NYFD.

Davidson's involvement in reckless driving and subsequent car crash resulted in this legal action. The D.A. emphasized the importance of holding individuals accountable for reckless driving, particularly considering the surge in traffic fatalities in Los Angeles in recent times. Davidson, who has faced struggles with mental health issues, including borderline personality disorder, depression, and anxiety, has previously sought help and checked into rehab on June 28. Despite the challenges, he now must fulfill the court's requirements, ensuring a constructive outcome from this unfortunate incident.

ALSO READ: Pete Davidson 'couldn't be happier' with Chase Sui Wonders, SNL star is reportedly on 'cloud nine'