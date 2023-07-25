Pete Davidson faces penalties after car crash; Attends traffic school and community service

Pete Davidson, the renowned comedian, has been ordered to attend traffic school and perform mandatory community service as part of the penalties following his car crash into a Beverly Hills home earlier this year. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office issued a statement on June 16, confirming the misdemeanor reckless driving charge faced by Davidson after the incident.

Pete Davidson's car crash

On the evening of March 4, in the Beverly Hills flats, Davidson's Mercedes jumped the curb, collided with a fire hydrant, and crashed into a residential property. Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported, and both the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) and the District Attorney confirmed the absence of drugs or alcohol as contributing factors to the crash. Davidson's girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, who he has been with for a few months now, was with him in the car at the time.

The diversion program for Pete Davidson

On July 24, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles D.A.'s office revealed that Davidson was placed on an 18-month "diversion program" as an alternative to prosecution. This program entails 12 hours of traffic school and 50 hours of community service, which Davidson is permitted to complete in New York. Given his father's affiliation with the New York Fire Department (NYFD), Davidson's counsel indicated that his community service is likely to be fulfilled at NYFD.

Davidson's involvement in reckless driving and subsequent car crash resulted in this legal action. The D.A. emphasized the importance of holding individuals accountable for reckless driving, particularly considering the surge in traffic fatalities in Los Angeles in recent times. Davidson, who has faced struggles with mental health issues, including borderline personality disorder, depression, and anxiety, has previously sought help and checked into rehab on June 28. Despite the challenges, he now must fulfill the court's requirements, ensuring a constructive outcome from this unfortunate incident.

FAQ

Who is Pete Davidson's girlfriends?
Chase Sui Wonders
What is Pete Davidson's health issue?
Davidson has talked about being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, following the death of his father who was killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center. Davidson also suffers from borderline personality disorder , a mental illness that impacts the way a person manages their emotions.
When did Ariana Grande date Pete Davidson?
One of Davidson's most shocking romantic moves was when he started dating Ariana Grande. They publicly revealed they were in a relationship at the end of May 2018 directly after Davidson broke things off with Cazzie.
