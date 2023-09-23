Pete Davidson finds love again in Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline post-Chase Sui Wonders split
Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline's new relationship has generated significant buzz in the entertainment world, Both have had their fair share of public relationships, with Davidson's dating history frequently making headlines
Key Highlight
-
Pete and Madelyn are officially dating following their recent high-profile breakups
-
The couple spent a quiet night at the Beverly Hills Hotel, signaling the start of their relationship
-
Pete Davidson's dating history includes relationships with Ariana Grande, Kim
In a surprising turn of events, comedian Pete Davidson has found love once again, this time with 'Outer Banks' actress Madelyn Cline. After high-profile breakups with Chase Sui Wonders and a string of other famous relationships, Davidson and Cline are now officially an item Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.
Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline's blossoming romance
Following their high-profile splits, Pete Davidson, 29, and Madelyn Cline, 25, have come together in a relationship that has captured the media's attention. They were recently spotted enjoying a low-key date at the Beverly Hills Hotel, with an insider revealing, "They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats." This news has piqued the interest of fans and media alike, especially after Davidson's recent breakup with Chase Sui Wonders.
Pete Davidson's relationship history
Pete Davidson's dating history has been a subject of fascination for many. He gained notoriety for his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande in 2016, followed by high-profile relationships with Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, and a brief fling with Emily Ratajkowski. His most talked-about relationship, however, was with reality star Kim Kardashian, which lasted from October 2021 to August 2022. Davidson's openness about his love life has garnered significant attention from the public.
Davison's perspective
Despite the intense public interest in his romantic life, Pete Davidson remains unfazed. He has shared his perspective, stating, "I'm in my 20s and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting. I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting."
Madelyn Cline, known for her role in 'Outer Banks,' also had her share of public scrutiny regarding her personal life. She previously dated her co-star Chase Stokes after they met on the set of the hit Netflix series. The couple's romance lasted for over a year before they decided to part ways in November 2021. Cline has been vocal about the challenges of dating in the public eye, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a balance between public and private life.
FAQ'S
