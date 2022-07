Pete Davidson gets new Jasmine & Aladdin tattoo in honour of his and Kim Kardashian's SNL kiss

To refresh your memory, Pete and Kim played the role of the Disney prince and princess in a skit for the KKW mogul's debut on SNL and was also the time the two kissed for the first time on screen and in real life. Following their viral sketch, the duo began dating and the rest is history. After zooming in on Pete's collar bone in the photo and examining the tattoo, many believe that it is yet another addition to the slew of inked homages the comedian already has in honour of his "girl."