Pete Davidson gets new Jasmine & Aladdin tattoo in honour of his and Kim Kardashian's SNL kiss

Pete Davidson makes another grand gesture. In a recent post on Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared a series of loved-up snaps with beau Pete Davidson. In the pictures, the couple was seen enjoying their time lounging on a couch and then sitting by the pool. But there was one click that intrigued netizens the most as it showed off Pete's Jasmin (infinity sign) Aladdin tattoo.

To refresh your memory, Pete and Kim played the role of the Disney prince and princess in a skit for the KKW mogul's debut on SNL and was also the time the two kissed for the first time on screen and in real life. Following their viral sketch, the duo began dating and the rest is history. After zooming in on Pete's collar bone in the photo and examining the tattoo, many believe that it is yet another addition to the slew of inked homages the comedian already has in honour of his "girl."

Check out Pete Davidson's newest tattoo for Kim Kardashian below:

Coincidently, the alleged tattoo is below the rumoured ink that was perceived by the internet as a tattoo dedicated to Kim's kids. It reads, "KNSCP," according to the netizens, these are possibly the initials of Kim followed by her kids' initials, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Meanwhile, fans celebrated the release of The Kardashians season 2 trailer which featured the debut clip of Kim's beau in a hilarious sequence as she asked if Pete will take a shower with her while he is in the middle of a conversation with Khloe. On hearing Kim's suggestion, Pete dropped all his things and followed her into the room.