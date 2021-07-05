Pete Davidson gives insight on his tattoo removal process; REVEALS how much time it’ll take

Pete Davidson recently gave fans an update on his tattoo removal process. Scroll down to see what he said.

SNL comedian and actor Pete Davidson had revealed that he will be removing all his body tattoos back in December. Now, Pete, 27, is sharing insight with fans on how long the process will take. When asked about the time tattoo removals will take, Pete said, “We’re shooting some stuff and it takes like a month for it to heal. But it’s pretty much off this hand.”

Pete then told People, “I get my next treatment [in] a month or so. They said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone. So they got two more years left of this.” The reason behind his tattoo removal is under wraps till now but stay tuned for updates.

In other news, Pete was on top of the news cycle this weekend as the actor made his first public appearance with his girlfriend and Bridgerton actress Daphne Dynevor. The duo seemingly confirmed their relationship this weekend by making their first joint public appearance at Wimbledon this weekend in London, England.

The couple could be seen leaning on each other, hugging, sharing kisses and sharing jokes. The duo also sat next to comedian Jack Whitehall while watching Roger Federer‘s match during day six of the tournament. Rumours of the two dating started back in April. From being spotted hanging out together to wearing matching necklaces, the couple was seemingly getting closer. Although according to a recent report, a source close to Davidson told People that the duo is "really into each other."

