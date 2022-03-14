Pete Davidson is going to space; Blue Origin CONFIRMS rumours

It's confirmed! Pete Davidson is going out of this world. On Monday, i.e. March 14, Blue Origin, an Aerospace company created by Jeff Bezos, announced that the Saturday Night Live cast member would be joined by five other space passengers. The company revealed the exciting news on social media and disclosed that the liftoff is scheduled to take place on March 23.

Along with Pete, others on the journey accompanying the comedian include investor Marty Allen, SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle and her spouse Marc Hagle as well as the University of North Carolina teacher Jim Kitchen and Commercial Space Technologies president Dr George Nield. The flight is aimed to launch at 8:30 a.m. CDT. As per reports by ET Canada, all the flight inmates will carry a postcard with them on behalf of Blue Origin’s foundation aka Club for the Future which fosters the postcards to space program and give students access to space in hopes of imparting inspiration to the younger generations to pursue STEM careers.

Check out Blue Origin's official tweet below:

However, Pete is not the only celebrity who has taken the initiative to travel to space. He is following in the footsteps of celebs like William Shatner and Michael Strahan who have previously been to space with Blue Origin.

Meanwhile, the comedian is also making headlines these days due to the ongoing internet outburst of rapper Kanye West who has been targeting Pete for quite some time now as he is dating West's ex Kim Kardashian at the moment. the couple made their romance Instagram official after the KKW mogul posted a series of adorable snaps of the two on her Instagram handle.

ALSO READ Kim Kardashian goes Instagram official with Pete Davidson after dropping West from her last name