Pete Davidson to Hailey Baldwin: 6 celebs who took a break from social media platforms

From Hailey Bieber to Pete Davidson, several celebrities have sworn off social media platforms while some enjoy a break every now and then.

Social media comes with its own perils and for celebrities, it's even more tricky given that they have to expose themselves to a lot of negativity while also trying to connect with their genuine fans. The negativity on social media platforms can be very unnerving and not everyone can keep out the noise that social media bullying can bring. Several celebrities have taken a break from social media platforms and while some returned, there are also some celebs who have stayed away from it.

Recently, model and television personality, Chrissy Teigen also took a break from social media when she announced that she was leaving Twitter on account of the negativity it brought. Teigen, however, after about 23 days did make a return to the microblogging platform. Among other popular celebs who quit social media platforms are also the likes of Pete Davidson among others. Here's a look at celebrities who took a break from social media.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen made headlines for quitting Twitter in March this year though, within a month itself, the model was back to the platform and explained that it wasn't easy to silence herself. It looks like Teigen enjoyed a three-week break from the platform and its negativity. On her return to the platform, Teigen said, "I choose to take the bad with the good."

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Bieber recently opened up about the toxicity that forced her to quit Twitter. The model on her YouTube channel got candid about facing social media bullying and even said just the idea of opening the app gives her "bad anxiety." While Baldwin is active on Instagram, she is known to take regular social media breaks. The model seems to have quit Twitter for good though.

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson had made a rather scary Instagram exit after he shared an alarming message in 2018 saying, "I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last." The actor had also mentioned in July 2018 while deleting all photos of his Instagram, "The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good."Davidson is still not active on Instagram.

Taylor Swift

In August 2017, Taylor Swift has unexpectedly deleted all of her Instagram posts. Swift also deleted her profile photo on Facebook and her Twitter profile picture. Although, soon enough, the singer was back to release her new album Reputation. It was suggested that Swift took a break from the social media platform only to come back with the big news.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran took a year-long break from social media back in December 2015. The singer also quit Twitter in 2017 and hasn't been back to the platform ever since. As for Instagram, the singer did make a return before announcing another break in December 2019 and after almost a year, shared a happy news of his daughter's birth. The singer then shared his new song in December 2020 on the photo-sharing app.

Daisy Ridley

The Star Wars actress left Instagram in 2016, at a time when she had over 2 million followers. Her reason for quitting was that she felt pressured to post on the app and also stated that she believes that social media usage is not good for mental health.

While most celebrities have taken a break and come back, there are others who have vowed to never return. Tell us which celebrity's exit from social media left you heartbroken in the comments.

