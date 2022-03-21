Pete Davidson has a hilarious reaction to his 'wild' boys night with Scott Disick

Pete Davidson is officially a part of the inner circle of Kim Kardashian's family and it's evident given that he was recently seen spending time with Scott Disick. The comedian was seen hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian's ex over the weekend and even posted an Instagram story from Disick's pone which showcased their fun "wild boyz night."

Davidson posted a video on Scott's Instagram stories that showed the Talentless founder and two other pals passed out while a scene from The King of Comedy was seen playing on the TV. At the end of the video, Pete pointed the camera at himself and showcased an amused expression. In the video, he also added four bed emojis, suggesting the snoozefest that showed Disick and his friends in.

It seems Davidson was spending time with Disick amid Kim Kardashian's night out for her of her fashion brand's pop-up shop event in Miami where she was accompanied by sister Khloe Kardashian. Kim attended the event after recently opening up about her relationship with Davidson for the first time during her appearance on The Ellen Show.

Check out Pete Davidson's Instagram post here:

On the talk show, Kim revealed that Pete has multiple tattoos dedicated to her and one of them even reads, "My girl's a lawyer." The Kardashians star also opened up on being extremely happy amid her ongoing romance and said, "It feels good. I think it’s just in life like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it." The couple also recently went Instagram official as Kim posted photos with Pete where the duo was seen adorably posing.

