Pete Davidson has THIS SNL cast member to thank for writing his first kiss with Kim Kardashian in the sketch

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance is going strong and there's one person that the comedian is yet to thank for being the "matchmaker" to their relationship. In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Saturday Night Live's Michael Che was asked about Kim and Pete's ongoing romance and how it was he who played matchmaker to them.

The co-anchor for Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live was asked by Stern how he felt about bringing Kim and Pete together with the Aladdin sketch that also had the duo sharing their first kiss together. Stern jokingly told Michael, "Look at all the trouble you started!" and how Davidson is now "ensconced in this Kardashian lifestyle."

When asked if Davidson has thanked him for writing the kiss that became the starting point of his relationship with Kardashian, the comedian said, "Absolutely not. He hasn't mentioned it." Che later joked saying this is the first time he is hearing about this and said, "Is it serious?"

Recently on an episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed how Pete and her romance began adding that it was when she kissed Davidson that she felt a "vibe." After Pete bailed on attending the after party following her hosting gig, Kim approached an SNL producer and asked for his number. The duo later was spotted hanging out together in October during the Halloween weekend when they sparked romance rumours.

After months of dating the couple has now also made their relationship red carpet as well as Instagram official.

