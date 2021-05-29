Pete Davidson hints at EXIT from Saturday Night Live in an interview: I’m ready to hang up the jersey

In a recent interview, comedian Pete Davidson expressed his views on being a part of Saturday Night Live for seven seasons. Take a look.

Pete Davidson has been a member of Saturday Night Live since 2014. However, recent reports suggest that the comedian might call it quits. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pete was surprised about his co-star Kenan Thompson being a part of the show for 18 seasons and said that he wouldn’t stick around for that long. Pete also revealed how surprised he is for being a part of the show for 7 seasons. His comments on the roundtable interview also suggested that he may be leaving the show soon.

Pete expressed his thoughts on being a part of the popular comedy show for so long. He told the outlet, “Yeah, I’m good. I’m surprised I made it to seven seasons. I’m ready to hang up the jersey.” Last week during the Weekend Update, the comedian told the viewers, “It has been an honor to grow up in front of you guys.” Amid the chat, he also told the outlet that he wishes to have a career like former SNL members like Eddie Murphy or Adam Sandler. “I like what Sandler did where he’s like, ‘These are my eight friends, we’re going to do this formula for the next 30 to 50 years,'” he added.

Pete also showered praises on the renowned stars by talking about how much he looks up to them. He also opened up about how ‘kind’ Sandler is. “He built this entire universe for himself, and he’s in his own lane. That’s the model. Also, the way he carries himself I try to follow,” he continued.

