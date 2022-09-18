Pete Davidson is having the 'time of his life' post split from Kim Kardashian, claims Martha Stewart

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian parted ways after nine months of dating last month. While Kardashian recently referred to her ex as "cutie", Davidson hasn't addressed his breakup as of yet. Although, someone close to the comedian recently opened up on how he has been following his much-talked-about split and it was none other than his close friend Martha Stewart.

After shooting down dating rumours and saying that he's like a son to her, Martha recently spoke about what Davidson has been up to. While speaking to E! News, the celebrity chef mentioned that he's soon going to be a guest on her podcast and added, "He’s doing two movies at the present time. And he’s agreed to do my podcast, supposedly. " She further continued, "He’s having the time of his life. This guy is a talented actor [and] comedian, and who is a bon vivant at the same time. He’s fun."