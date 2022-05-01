Pete Davidson jokes about Kanye West and Chris Rock at his first stand up show in three years

Pete Davidson wasted no time in launching his debut stand-up comedy act in three years, making jokes about Kanye West and the rapper's dispute with him. According to Deadline, during a performance for Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday night, the Saturday Night Live actor joked about West informing him he had AIDS, saying that he believed West because the rapper "is a genius."

Davidson went on to talk about the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap, remembering a basketball game he attended with Jon Stewart and Rock in December 2021, which Davidson referred to as "the before time, before life was over." However, the Will Smith slap was compared to West’s claymation video, wherein Davidson got his head cut off by a West lookalike in the video for Eazy.

For those unversed, Davidson has faced a storm of criticism from West after establishing a relationship with the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. West's most recent song, Eazy, had a line about "beating [Pete] Davidson's a**," and the music video portrayed a claymation depiction of Davidson being buried up to his neck.

Interestingly, during his stand-up act, the comic said that he didn't hold it against his chum Jack Harlow for cooperating with West, but joked that if his King of Staten Island co-star attended one of West's Sunday Service gigs, his relationship with Bill Burr would be finished. Meanwhile, Davidson is presently on leave from Saturday Night Live to shoot an upcoming film. He'll also be in A24's Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which will be released later this summer.

