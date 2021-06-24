Pete Davidson JOKINGLY calls Timothee Chalamet 'annoying' for THIS reason

Pete Davidson opened up about working what it was like working with Timothee Chalamet on Saturday Night Live's viral sketches.

Pete Davidson and Timothee Chalament starred in Saturday Night Live's funniest skit in 2020 and the duo seems to have built a great rapport since then. The actor-comedian in a recent interview with Gold Derby spoke about his equation with the Call Me By Your Name star and even revealed why he is slightly "annoyed" with Chalamet for a rather funny reason. The SNL star was also full of praises for Chalamet's talent.

Davidson and Chalamet starred in SNL season 46's most popular sketches including Rap Roundtable and Sportsmax. While describing his experience of working with Timothee, Davidson spoke about the 25-year-old actor as the perfect combination of being attractive and equally talented. He said, "It’s annoying because he’s really attractive and talented. Usually you’re only allowed one, like I am. And I don’t know which one it is. It's debatable on both sides."

After their SNL stint, Davidson clicked with Chalamet quite well and revealing his first reaction on meeting the actor, he said, "He’s just one of those people that you’re like, ‘What the f**k is up with this kid? Then you meet him and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I get it. Charming, nice, talented — OK I get it.'"

Recalling the time that Timothee first guest-hosted SNL, Pete referred to Timothee as a "genuine" person and even gushed about his work ethic and how seriously he took it.

While Saturday Night Live recently wrapped up its 46th season, Pete called it his "favourite" one and stated that he wasn't ready for it to end.

