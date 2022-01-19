Pete Davidson 'loves' the drama between him and Kanye West, finds his lyrical threats 'hilarious'; Report

Pete Davidson has recently been very famous due to his rumoured relationship with Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West's reaction to the same. As Kim and Pete were spotted jetting off to the Bahamas for a trip together, it seems like their relationship is going strong and that has been irking West for the longest time now!

In a track released last week, West rapped some pretty graphic lyrics concerning Kim and her boyfriend. The song, titled Eazy, has “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**" in one of its verses which has garnered quite some attention due to Kim's involvement with Pete. However, according to a report from Page Six, the Saturday Night Live star doesn't seem to be bothered over West's open threat in his song.

Page Six's insider has noted that "Pete thinks it's totally hilarious," referring to the new song and the lyrical threats in them. “Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it," Page Six's report further added.

The insider has reportedly also opened up on how Davidson has always been on the news due to his dating history but dating a Kardashian demands another level of scrutiny into his personal life. “It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden,” Page Six's report has stated. As per the publication, another insider has noted how the "whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer."

It would be interesting to note if Pete and Kanye resolve their differences eventually!

