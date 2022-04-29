Pete Davidson makes a court appearance to support Kim Kardashian amid ongoing Blac Chyna trial

Kim Kardashian and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been facing Rob Kardashian's ex Blac Chyna in court after the latter sued them for conspiring to end her TV show, Rob & Chyna, thus hampering her economic gains and her TV career. Kim, Kylie, Khloe, Rob and their mom Kris Jenner have all testified in the case till now.

In the ongoing case, Kim recently also received support from her boyfriend, Pete Davidson who turned up at court during the latest session. As reported by TMZ, Pete took a seat in the back row of the courtroom while Kim and her family sat in the front row. According to TMZ, Davidson also interacted with Kim's family members, Kris and Kylie during his appearance as he shared hugs with them. Later, he was spotted meeting Kim in the hallway and reportedly the duo even shared a kiss after catching up.

The Saturday Night Live star seemed to also have faced a rather awkward moment in court when as per TMZ, the comedian let out a chuckle after Kardashians' attorney spoke about Chyna smashing a gingerbread house during an argument with Rob.

As for the rest of the case, during Thursday’s proceedings, Chyna’s request to retake the stand was denied by the judge saying that the reality star had enough time during her 11-hour testimony to raise any issues. Chyna sued Kim, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for over USD 100 million. Recently, Rob Kardashian made an emotional testimony in the case as he gave out details of his 2016 fight with her accusing her of physical violence.

