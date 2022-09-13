Pete Davidson makes his first awards show appearance post Kim Kardashian split at Emmys 2022
Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance at the Emmy Awards 2022 as he presented the award for the Best Comedy Series.
Pete Davidson was seen making a surprise appearance at the Emmy Awards this year. The comedian was a presenter for the evening as he took to the stage to announce the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. This marked Davidson's first major appearance at a red carpet event and an awards show since he broke up with Kim Kardashian last month.
Davidson was seen handing out the trophy to the cast of Ted Lasso. After making an appearance on stage, before presenting the honour, Davidson gave a special shoutout to his former SNL co-star and Emmys host, Kenan Thompson. He said, "The guy's been in the zone for the past 30 years, just making us smile, nothing but net. He's an absolute treasure and I'm honoured to call him a friend." Davidson later joked, "This is just like SNL because Kenan is doing all the work and I'm refusing to say what the writers want."
The Emmys 2022 also turned out to be a big night for Pete and Thompson for another reason given that Saturday Night Live bagged its sixth consecutive win for Variety Sketch Series. While Pete and other SNL cast members including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney recently quit the comedy show, they still remain deeply attached to it.
In the meantime, Pete's appearance at Emmy Awards also sparked a conversation after netizens found his look similar to that of Kanye West from the 2019 Met Gala. The comedian has been a topic of the rapper's recent Instagram posts after West took a jab at Davidson for receiving "trauma therapy" in one of his posts.
