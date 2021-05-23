Pete Davidson mocks Chrissy Teigen on SNL: Only good thing about pandemic is that the model’s out of our lives

Pete Davidson recently threw shade at former model Chrissy Teigen in a Saturday Night Live episode. Scroll down to see what he said.

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson recently made a very public joke about former model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen. During the season finale of Saturday Night Live, Davidson, 27, opened up the show with his Weekend Update segment, during which he took a dig at Chrissy, 35. Things started unfolding when Pete compared SNL to AIDS, saying, “It’s still here, it’s just no one’s gotten excited about it since the ’90s.” Then talking about the COVID pandemic, Pete said, “”If there’s one good thing about the pandemic besides getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives…” Pete‘s comments about Chrissy comes after Courtney Stodden revealed in an interview that Chrissy sent them a DM on Twitter back in 2011 telling them to “kill” themself.

After the incident, and facing major backlash, Chrissy took to Twitter to issue an apology to Courtney, saying, “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.” “I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try,” she continued.

“I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago,” she added. Since the incident, Chrissy has kept mum on social media and hasn’t even commented on Pete’s joke.

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen reveals Meghan Markle reached out to her after hearing the model's miscarriage news

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×