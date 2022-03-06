Pete Davidson not threatened by Kanye West, finds his new music video 'hysterical'; Reports

Looks like Pete Davidson is only concentrating on his relationship rather than his girlfriend's ex. According to a source, as per Page Six, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member considers Kanye "Ye" West's "social media postings, songs, and music videos about him with a grain of salt"

The news comes only weeks after Kanye released a new song, "Eazy," in which he raps about wanting to "beat Pete Davidson's a**." Soon later, Kanye released a music video in which he kidnaps and buries a claymation figure resembling the comedian. “He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical,” a source for Entertainment Tonight revealed of Davidson. “He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him.”

The source further added that the “Saturday Night Live” star “is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form. However, The "Eazy" video gave birth to the Game-featured viral hit, which gained popularity in January owing to West's 44-year-old rhyme about "beating Pete Davidson's a**."

Meanwhile, not only is Davidson remaining optimistic in the face of West's assaults, but the controversy has apparently brought Davidson and West's ex, Kim Kardashian, closer together. Interestingly, as for Kanye, the source says the rapper's "goal is to break Kim and Pete up and everyone sees that, including Kim and Pete." In other news, Kim took a step closer to her goal earlier this week when she was deemed legally single in court, barely over a year after filing for divorce from the father of her four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

ALSO READ:Kim Kardashian reportedly 'furious' with Kanye West over his disturbing video burying Pete Davidson