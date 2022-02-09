Pete Davidson opens up about his plans to celebrate Valentine's Day with 'girlfriend' Kim Kardashian

Looks like Pete Davidson might be doing something romantic for his first Valentine's Day with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. Davidson opened up about his plans to celebrate Valentine's Day with Kardashian in a recent conversation with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) admitting that this will be the first time he's had a significant other to spend the day with.

"I don't think I've ever had a Valentine's Day thing, really," said the Saturday Night Live star, 28. "So this would be the first year that I'm thinking about Valentine's Day plans, I guess." Davidson also publicly referred to the 41-year-old Skims businesswoman as his "girlfriend" for the first time during the interview, while opening up about his life in the limelight. He said as per PEOPLE, "Well, I don't really have Instagram. I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," he said. "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much. So my life's zero affected at all.

Davidson and Kardashian initially made news in October when they had an on-screen kiss during her debut season hosting Saturday Night Live. At the time, they portrayed the iconic Disney characters Aladdin and Jasmine. Later that month, the couple was seen holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. According to a source, Davidson and Kardashian are "just friends" who "hang in the same circles."

Kardashian and ex-Kanye West have four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. In February 2021, the Kardashians star filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage. She has now asked that she be officially declared "single."