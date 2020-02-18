Pete Davidson opens up about his rehab in the most hilarious way possible; Here's what he said

During his latest late-night stand-up show, Pete Davidson opened up about his rehab in the most hilarious way possible. Check out what he had to say.

Nothing can take a toll on Pete Davidson’s amazing sense of humour and the SNL star never shies away from cracking some of the sassiest and meanest jokes on himself. Last year, after his breakup with Ariana Grande, Pete opened up about his mental health struggle and in December, he reportedly checked himself into a rehab facility. Recently, during a late-night stand-up show, Pete shared his experience at the rehab facility with some of the most hilarious jokes ad jibes.

He started his performance by stating that he wrote some jokes during his stay in the rehab facility situated in Arizona. Pete said he went by the pseudonym “Howard” at the rehab centre, Page Six reported. He also jokingly revealed he had suicidal thoughts during his stay but decided that he won’t kill himself until the Knicks won the championship. A source, who attended the show, told Page Six that the audience was really supportive. The 26-year-old will soon feature in an upcoming Netflix special.

Before entering the facility, the comedian was dating Kaia Gerber (18). However, the recent reports suggested that things were not fine between the two. Pete’s health issues apparently ended up taking a toll on their relationship. Reportedly, the romance between the two appears to be over as the SNL star is focusing on his mental health. Pete finally sought help for his long term issue during the holidays. Pete has not made a public appearance in weeks and was last spotted leaving his 18-year-old girlfriend’s New York apartment in December

