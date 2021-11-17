Pete Davidson opens up on his 'dating dealbreaker' amid Kim Kardashian romance rumours

Pete Davidson has some rules that he maintains while dating anybody! The SNL star, 28 has recently revealed what kind of behaviour he expects from his date, and what his 'dating dealbreaker' is amid romancing someone.

During an appearance on iHeartMedia’s River Cafe Table 4, via Just Jared, Davidson opened up on having a major dating dealbreaker which determines whether he would carry on dating a person or not! When asked about the same, Davidson said that if someone is rude to the waiter, that is something he cannot tolerate. "Immediately. In my head I would be like ‘Okay never [again], this is it’...I don’t like the ‘excuse me.’ Like, wait for the guy to walk by," Davidson revealed, adding that he has learnt some of his "best lessons" while working at a restaurant.

The comedian also noted some of his best dating ideas and suggested the listeners to go for a restaurant or a movie date. "If you go to a great restaurant, even if I’m a s**t date, at least the food was great...that or a movie, you don’t even have to talk. Or you could just laugh at the same thing and look at each other for a second," he added.

For those unversed, Pete Davidson has recently been linked with television star Kim Kardashian as they were spotted holding hands at a theme park during a roller coaster ride. Many reports also suggested that the two were going on multiple dates, and have been enjoying life and having fun.

