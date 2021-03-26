Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor further fuel dating rumours as fan spots them 'holding hands & hugging' in UK.

A latest Page Six report reveals that a fan spotted Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson in a quaint little village in the UK. Read details below.

Things seems to be heating up on the love front for stand up comedian Pete Davidson and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. After reports surfaced earlier this week that the duo were spending time with each other by visiting the US and UK respectively, a latest Page Six report now reveals that a fan spotted the duo in Phoebe's hometown in the UK.

As per the report, Pete and Phoebe were seen taking a walk around a quaint little village and were spotted by a teen schoolgirl. They were spotted at the village of Caverswall in Staffordshire by 14-year-old Tilly Wagg. The teenager spoke to the publication and revealed that Phoebe and Pete "looked like they they were in a relationship".

Speaking to Page Six she said, "They seemed happy together. They were holding hands, hugging and seemed like they were a couple. They walked past our house and I recognized him immediately … I hadn’t seen anything written about Pete being in a relationship with Phoebe, but once I saw them together I thought, ‘Maybe they are?’"

The teenager also snapped up a photo with Pete who she described as someone "really nice and talkative". She also added that she recognised Pete because of his earlier high-profile relationship with singer Ariana Grande. Tilly revealed that she did not click a picture with Phoebe because she did not recognise her. It was only later that her sister informed her that it was in fact the Bridgerton lead star. "He (Pete) seemed quite happy and didn’t mind me taking a picture with him," Tilly told Page Six.

Looks like Phoebe and Pete Davidson just got 'Whistledown-ed'.

