Pete Davidson pokes fun at himself, says he's 'very hittable' after Kanye West's song diss

Pete Davidson's sense of humour is truly out of this world and probably one of the best things about the comedian is certainly his ability to laugh at himself. The Saturday Night Live cast member recently appeared in a new Super Bowl commercial where he joked about himself having a "hittable" quality which netizens believe is Davidson's way of responding to Kanye West's threats.

Remember when Kanye West sang about beating Pete Davidson's "a**" in his song, following reports of the comedian's romance with Kim Kardashian went viral, well the SNL star is responding it to it now. In his new commercial, Pete that centres around former NFL linebacker Jerod Mayo "tackling food waste" the comedian seemed to react to Kanye's threats in the best way.

As per Page Six, in the commercial, Davidson stars with his real-life mom Amy Davidson and at one point Davidson can be heard saying, "Oh, he’s a big guy!" Mayo tackles him. Later in the video, we also hear Pete saying, "I get it. I’m very hittable." It is this line by Pete which is considered by many as the comedian's way of reacting to West's dig.

Davidson recently hit the headlines after he officially acknowledged his relationship with Kim Kardashian as he called her his "girlfriend" during a recent interview. The couple seems to be going strong after first sparking romance rumours in October last year following Kardashian's debut as a host on Saturday Night Live. Kim and Pete have been spotted going on several dates in LA and New York in the past few months.

