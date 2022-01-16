Pete Davidson pokes fun at his love life in new SNL sketch after Kanye West raps about him

Pete Davidson has been in the news for his heated up romance with Kim Kardashian and most recently, he also got name-dropped in Kanye West's song where the rapper sang about "beating his ass." Although it seems the Saturday Night Live cast member seems is unfazed by all this and may even be seeing humour in things like these. The comedian also seemed to make a hint of it in his recent SNL sketch.

In the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, the actor made an appearance as President Joe Biden from an alternate universe. Pete was seen sporting a gray wig and sunglasses while showing off his tattooed chest in a blazer and no shirt. After making an appearance as the alternate Joe Biden, Davidson quipped, "I am Joe Biden from the real universe the time line you are all living in is about to collapse."

The SNL sketch featured a press conference being held at The White House, Pete's Biden is then asked about how people are doing in this other universe to which he responded saying, "Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson. This world is maybe more fun for him", via Just Jared.

It seems Pete's joke about himself may be in light of all the headlines he's been making thanks to his romance with Kardashian and more recently due to West's dig at him over seeing his ex-wife. Kanye had previously been vocal about wanting to get back with Kim when rumours of her dating Davidson were fresh. Although recently, West moved on from Kardashian and is now dating actress Julia Fox.

